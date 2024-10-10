HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/16
1.47 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Key Specs
Battery Capacity122 kwh
Max Speed210 kmph
View all EQS SUV specs and features

EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Latest Updates

EQS SUV is a 7 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of EQS SUV 580 4MATIC (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.47 Crore. It offers many features

  • Max Motor Performance: 536 bhp, 858 Nm
  • Electric Motor: 2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    • ...Read More

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Price

    580 4MATIC
    ₹1.47 Crore*On-Road Price
    122 KWh
    210 Kmph
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,41,00,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    5,70,880
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,47,25,380
    EMI@3,16,506/mo
    Close

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    122 kWh
    Electric Motor
    2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.7 seconds
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    858 Nm
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    536 bhp
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Max Motor Performance
    536 bhp, 858 Nm
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Speed
    210 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Tyres
    R21
    Length
    5136 mm
    Wheelbase
    3210 mm
    Height
    1718 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2845 kg
    Width
    1965 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Not Applicable
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Chrome Inserts
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    15
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    17.7 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Interior Colours
    Neva Gray / Balao Brown
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC EMI
    EMI2,84,855 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,32,52,841
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,32,52,841
    Interest Amount
    38,38,474
    Payable Amount
    1,70,91,315

    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Alternatives

    BMW X7

    BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport

    1.3 - 1.34 Cr
    EQS SUVvsX7
    BMW iX

    BMW iX xDrive 50

    1.21 - 1.4 Cr
    EQS SUVvsiX
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC

    1.39 Cr
    EQS SUVvsEQE
    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

    Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55

    1.18 - 1.31 Cr
    EQS SUVvsQ8 Sportback e-tron
    Audi Q8 e-tron

    Audi Q8 e-tron 55

    1.14 - 1.26 Cr
    EQS SUVvsQ8 e-tron

    View all
