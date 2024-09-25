HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/16

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Specifications

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,41,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.41 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Specs

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQS SUV measures 5,136 mm in length, 1,965 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. A ...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
580 4MATIC
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
122 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.7 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
858 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
536 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
536 bhp, 858 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
210 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
R21
Height
1718 mm
Kerb Weight
2845 kg
Length
5136 mm
Width
1965 mm
Wheelbase
3210 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Neva Gray / Balao Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Alternatives

Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EV9 Specs
BMW X7

BMW X7

1.3 - 1.34 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X7 Specs
UPCOMING
Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
Check Latest Offers
iX Specs
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQE Specs
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Q8 Sportback e-tron Specs

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News

Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 24: Tata Nexon EV gets bigger battery, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review
25 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Benz may have a Maybach EQS SUV that was launched earlier in 2024. But it is really the EQS SUV that is looking at creating a deeper inroad into the exclusive club of flagship luxury electric vehicles in India.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review: How much luxury is too much luxury?
24 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
17 Sept 2024
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be the brand's sixth BEV to be launched in India and positioned below the flagship Maybach EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV set for launch today: Price expectation
16 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 14: Tata Nexon rivalling Volkswagen compact SUV teased, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launch confirmed
15 Sept 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV price starts at ₹ 1.41 Cr .

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
580 4MATIC
1.41 Cr*
122 KWh
210 Kmph
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival

63.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Sorento

Kia Sorento

25 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

50 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details