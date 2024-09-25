Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Specifications

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV comes in one electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The EQS SUV measures 5,136 mm in length, 1,965 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,210 mm. A seven-seat model, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV price starts at ₹ 1.41 Cr .
₹1.41 Cr*
122 KWh
210 Kmph
*Ex-showroom price
