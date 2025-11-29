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PORSCHE Macan EV Mileage

₹1.22 - 1.69 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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Porsche Macan EV Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 100 kWh offers a range of 641 km.
Battery CapacityRange
100 kWh641 km

Porsche Macan EV Variants Wise Mileage

Porsche Macan EV price starts at ₹ 1.22 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.69 Cr (Ex-showroom). Porsche Macan EV comes in 3 variants. Porsche Macan EV's top variant is Turbo.
3 Variants Available
Macan EV Standard
641 km Range (Company Claimed)
100 kWh
220 kmph
₹1.22 Cr*
Macan EV 4S
606 km Range (Company Claimed)
100 kWh
240 kmph
₹1.39 Cr*
Macan EV Turbo
591 km Range (Company Claimed)
100 kWh
260 Kmph
₹1.69 Cr*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Porsche Macan EV Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
+3
Range: 809-820 km
Check OffersEQS SUV RangeMacan EVvsEQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
+2
Range: 550 km
Check OffersEQE RangeMacan EVvsEQE
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
+2
Range: 575-635 km
Check OffersiX RangeMacan EVvsiX
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
Range: 561 km
Check OffersEV9 RangeMacan EVvsEV9
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.19 - 1.32 Cr
Range: 505-600 Km
Check OffersQ8 Sportback e-tron RangeMacan EVvsQ8 Sportback e-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
+3
Range: 484 km
Check Offerse-tron Sportback RangeMacan EVvse-tron Sportback

Porsche Macan EV Visual Comparison

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Porsche Macan EV User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

A Perfect Blend of Luxury, Power & Technology
The Porsche Macan EV is a stunning combination of luxury, performance, and modern electric technology. Its design immediately grabs attention—sleek LED lighting, sharp lines, and a sporty stance that makes it look powerful even when standing still. The cabin feels premium with high-quality materials, an intuitive touchscreen layout, and a cockpit-style driver experience that truly feels modern. In terms of performance, the Macan EV is incredibly responsive. The instant torque gives a thrilling push, and the driving dynamics feel precise and confident, especially in Sport mode. The steering is sharp, and the overall handling feels very “Porsche”—stable and engaging. The ride quality is smooth, even on rough patches, and the noise insulation is excellent. The range is practical for daily use, and fast charging support makes long trips convenient. The regenerative braking is well-tuned and enhances driving efficiency without feeling too aggressive. Overall, it's a great choice if you want a luxury electric SUV with true performance DNA. It looks premium, drives beautifully, and offers advanced tech features that elevate the experience. While the price is on the higher side, the Macan EV absolutely justifies it with the quality and driving thrill it delivers.
By: Kishore (Nov 29, 2025)
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