|Battery Capacity
|100 kwh
|Max Speed
|240 kmph
|Range
|606 km
|Charging Time
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)
Macan EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Macan EV 4S in Delhi is Rs. 1.39 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like:
