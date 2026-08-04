In 2026, when choosing between the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 50, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 Sportback e-tron vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q8 sportback e-tron
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Cr
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|Range
|505-600 km/charge
|591 -641 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|100 kWh
|Charging Time
|31 minutes
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)