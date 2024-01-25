|Battery Capacity
|100 kwh
|Max Speed
|220 kmph
|Range
|641 km
|Charging Time
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)
Macan EV is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Macan EV Standard (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.22 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
