In 2026, when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
EQE vs Macan EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eqe
|Macan ev
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|₹ 1.22 Cr
|Range
|550 km/charge
|591 -641 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|90.56 kWh
|100 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)