TVS Motor Company registers 25% growth in April, sells 17,403 units of iQube

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced that their sales increased by 25 per cent from 3,06,224 units in April 2023 to 3,83,615 units in April 2024. The Company's total exports registered a growth of 12 per cent with sales increasing from 71,663 units in April 2023 to 80,508 units in April 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 18 per cent with sales increasing from 61,830 units in April 2023 to 73,143 units in April 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 27 per cent with sales increasing from 2,94,786 units in the month of April 2023 to 3,74,592 units in April 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29 per cent with sales increasing from 2,32,956 units in April 2023 to 3,01,449 units in April 2024.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 24 per cent with sales increasing from 1,52,365 units in April 2023 to 1,88,110 units in April 2024. Scooters registered a growth of 34 per cent with sales increasing from 1,07,496 units in April 2023 to 1,44,126 units in April 2024. Three-wheelers of the company registered sales of 9,023 units in April 2024 as against 11,438 units in April 2023.

TVS is only delivering the iQube electric scooters to its customers. The manufacturer has not yet started deliveries of the iQube ST and the X electric scooters.TVS Motor recorded sales of 17,403 units in April 2024 whereas sales last year in April 2023 were at 6,227 units.

The prices of the TVS iQube were recently hiked because the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 was implemented. The new EMPS 2024 continues to bring a smaller incentive on electric two-wheelers in a bid to push electric mobility.

The TVS iQube is priced from ₹146,628 for the Standard variant, while the iQube S is priced at ₹156,420 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Subtract the ₹10,000 EMPS subsidy and the ex-showroom prices now stand at ₹136,628 for the Standard and ₹146,420 for the S variants respectively. The two-wheeler giant also seems to have absorbed some of the cost and lowered the ex-showroom price by ₹8,925 and ₹5,670 on either variant.

