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BMW iX vs Porsche Macan EV

In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Macan EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ix Macan ev
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.21 Cr₹ 1.22 Cr
Range575-635 km/charge591 -641 km/charge
Battery Capacity76.6 kWh100 kWh
Charging Time7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)

Filters
iX
BMW iX
xDrive 40
₹1.21 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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Macan EV
Porsche Macan EV
Standard
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW iX Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Electric-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
76.6 kWh100 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axlePermanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds5.7 seconds
Driving Range
575 km641 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
322 bhp, 630 Nm356 bhp, 563 Nm
Charging Time
7 hours 25 min. (22 kW AC charger)9.5 to10 hours (A 7 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Speed
200 Kmph220 kmph
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R21R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Five-link-
Front Suspension
Double wishbone-
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R21R22
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
500 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
906 mm224 mm
Length
4953 mm-
Wheelbase
3000 mm2893 mm
Height
1695 mm-
Width
1967 mm2152 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
Body ColouredNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED,LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
No3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable60000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8No
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
186+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch10.9 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Optional-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
Interior design Suite Leather CastaneaBlack, Turbonite
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,90,2761,27,12,647
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,00,0001,21,62,000
RTO
9,73054,000
Insurance
3,80,0464,96,147
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,68,4642,73,244
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Big battery for enhanced rangeSpacious cabinSuperb styling - inside and out

Cons

Expensive

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