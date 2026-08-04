In 2026, when choosing between the BMW iX and Porsche Macan EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW iX Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Cr (ex-showroom price) for xDrive 40, Porsche Macan EV Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. iX gets a battery pack of up to 76.6 kWh. Macan EV gets a battery pack of up to 100 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
iX vs Macan EV Comparison