The EQE 500 4MATIC, featuring a 90.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 550 Km, is priced at ₹1.48 Crore (ex-showroom).
The EQE 500 4MATIC delivers a claimed single-charge range of 550 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The EQE 500 4MATIC is available in 7 colour options: Selenite Grey, High Tech Silver, Velvet Brown, Sodalite Blue, Polar White, Obsidian Black, Emerald Green.
The EQE 500 4MATIC is powered by a 90.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 550 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger).
In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQE 500 4MATIC include the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV priced between ₹1.33 Cr - 1.48 Cr and the Porsche Macan EV priced between ₹1.22 Cr - 1.69 Cr.
The EQE 500 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.