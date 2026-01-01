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Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.48 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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EQE 500 4MATIC

EQE 500 4MATIC Prices

The EQE 500 4MATIC, featuring a 90.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 550 Km, is priced at ₹1.48 Crore (ex-showroom).

EQE 500 4MATIC Range

The EQE 500 4MATIC delivers a claimed single-charge range of 550 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

EQE 500 4MATIC Colours

The EQE 500 4MATIC is available in 7 colour options: Selenite Grey, High Tech Silver, Velvet Brown, Sodalite Blue, Polar White, Obsidian Black, Emerald Green.

EQE 500 4MATIC Battery & Range

The EQE 500 4MATIC is powered by a 90.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 550 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger).

EQE 500 4MATIC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the EQE 500 4MATIC include the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV priced between ₹1.33 Cr - 1.48 Cr and the Porsche Macan EV priced between ₹1.22 Cr - 1.69 Cr.

EQE 500 4MATIC Specs & Features

The EQE 500 4MATIC has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC Price

EQE 500 4MATIC

₹1.48 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,40,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
5,72,423
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,66,923
EMI@3,17,399/mo
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Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
90.56 kWh
Electric Motor
2 Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.9 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 858 Nm
Charging Time
9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
210 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
12.3 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Tyres
R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4863 mm
Wheelbase
3030 mm
Kerb Weight
2610 kg
Height
1685 mm
Width
2141 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
10

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
15
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
17.7 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out, shoulder support bolsters: in / out)
Ventilated Seats
All
Interior Colours
Black / Balao Brown/Neva Gray / Balao Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC EMI
EMI2,85,659 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,32,90,230
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,32,90,230
Interest Amount
38,49,303
Payable Amount
1,71,39,533

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