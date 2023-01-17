Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|520 Nm @ 1850 rpm
|858Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Mileage (ARAI)
|11.29 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|375 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|402.3bhp
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Electric
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|-
|Driving Range
|937 Km
|550 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.8 seconds
|4.9 Sec
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|12 bhp 200 Nm
|-
|Engine
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,36,349
|₹1,45,85,273
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,15,50,000
|₹1,39,00,000
|RTO
|₹12,09,000
|₹5,45,773
|Insurance
|₹4,76,849
|₹1,39,000
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,84,500
|₹3,13,494