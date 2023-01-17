HT Auto

BMW X7 vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

X7
BMW X7
xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
11.29 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm402.3bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Electric
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
937 Km550 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds4.9 Sec
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,36,3491,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,50,0001,39,00,000
RTO
12,09,0005,45,773
Insurance
4,76,8491,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,84,5003,13,494

