Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison

Mercedes-Benz kickstarted the new year 2024 by launching the updated iteration of its flagship SUV GLS in India. Launched at a price range of ₹1.32 crore and ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz GLS comes revising its competition with tough rivals like BMW X7 and Audi Q7. The German luxury car manufacturer has said that it aims to launch more than 12 new models in India in 2024 and at least three of them will be electric cars. Also, the automaker has said that 50 per cent of its new cars launching in India in 2024, will be top-end models.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of ₹1.32 crore and ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with compet

The luxury car market in India is witnessing a surge in demand and sales. The segment is led by Mercedes-Benz and one of the key reasons behind the brand's supremacy in the category is the introduction of new models. Currently, Mercedes-Benz sells 24 different models in India. However, rival brands too have been launching their respective models in the segment.

As the newly launched flagship Mercedes-Benz SUV is ready to take on its rivals, here is a price and specification comparison between Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8 and BMW X7.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz GLS 2999 cc Multiple Automatic ₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 3982.0 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 2.43 Cr Compare Audi Q8 2995 Petrol Automatic ₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X7 2998.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati Levante 2987.0 Diesel Both ₹ 1.50 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Audi Q8 2024 2995 cc Petrol Automatic ₹ 1.17 Cr View Details

Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift has been launched at a price range of ₹1.32 crore and ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW X7 comes priced from ₹1.27 crore and ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Audi Q8 comes priced between ₹1.07 crore and ₹1.43 crore (ex-showroom).

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS BMW X7 Audi Q8 ₹ 1.32 crore - ₹ 1.37 crore (ex-showroom) ₹ 1.27 crore - ₹ 1.30 crore (ex-showroom) ₹ 1.07 crore - ₹ 1.43 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Specification

Mercedes-Benz launched the new GLS facelift in India in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol variant is GLS 450, while the diesel variant is christened as GLS 450d. The petrol one is propelled by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine. The engine churns out 360 bhp peak power and 500 Nm maximum torque. The diesel model generates 325 bhp peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. Both the engines come paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. For transmission duty, the SUV gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

BMW X7 too comes available in both petrol and diesel engines, while the mild-hybrid system enhances their range and reduces the emission level. The petrol model is the BMW X7 xDrive40i M Sport, which is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine and generates 375 bhp power and 520 Nm torque. The diesel model is the BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport and it gets energy from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder motor that pumps out 335 bhp peak power and 700 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the SUV gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Powering the Audi Q8 is a 3.0-litre turbocharged FSI V6 petrol engine that is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine is good for pumping out 335 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: