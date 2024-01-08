Mercedes-Benz India to launch over 12 cars in 2024, emphasising on top models

Mercedes-Benz has kickstarted the new year 2024 by launching the facelifted iteration of its flagship luxury SUV GLS in India . Priced between ₹1.32 crore and ₹1.37 crore (ex-showroom), the SUV comes as a major model for the brand as the GLS claims to be the most successful large luxury SUV in India. Over the last few years, Mercedes-Benz has been holding the pole position in the Indian luxury car market and one major reason behind that is the influx of new models.

Mercedes-Benz India launched at least 10 models in India in 2023 including the GLE SUV and AMG C43 and some electric cars as well. In 2024, the German luxury car giant aims to ramp up the game. During the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift, the automaker announced that it will launch more than 12 models in the country this year and three of them will be electric cars. Also, Mercedes-Benz stated that it will focus more on bringing the top-end models in the country, which testifies to the rising demand for high-end luxury cars in India.

Mercedes-Benz has not revealed which models will it launch in India in 2024. However, the carmaker has claimed that at least 50 per cent of the new launches in the country will be top-end models. Besides that, the automaker has promised at least ₹200 crore investment in the country in order to enhance production capacity at its India plant and introduce new products and new technologies as well. Also, the car manufacturer is aiming to expand its retail presence in at least 10 cities across the country in 2024, while 20 additional workshops across India are also planned.

While launching the new GLS facelift, it stated the automaker currently has the largest portfolio of luxury cars in India with 24 models. Also, it claims to have sold more than 1.85 lakh cars in India so far, while more than 80,000 models sold by the band in the country are connected cars.

