Creta to XUV 3X0: SUVs with panoramic sunroof priced under 20 lakh

Be it a bragging right or a feature to help let the elements in, panoramic sunroof is among one of the key features car buyers prefer in their vehicle these days. Several carmakers have revealed how buyers' preferences have left them with no choice but to add a glass roof on top of cars to lure more customers. It used to be a feature available only in high-end or premium segment models. But things have changed as carmakers are now offering models with panoramic sunroof for less than ₹10 lakh too. Here is a quick look at some of the cars with panoramic sunroof that are not priced above ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

XUV 3XO, the latest SUV from the Mahindra stable, is also the most affordable model one can buy which offers panoramic sunroof. The feature is a first in the sub-compact SUV segment where other models on offer come with electric sunroof. The XUV 3XO was launched in India at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the entry-level variants of the SUV do not get this features. To buy the XUV 3XO with a panoramic sunroof, one needs to shell out at least 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MX2 Pro variant.

MG Motor's Astor SUV was the most affordable car in the segment which offered this feature until the launch of Mahindra XUV 3XO. The Astor was also one of the first SUVs in the compact SUV segment to offer the feature. The price of the Astor starts from ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The variants which offer panoramic sunroof in Astor are priced from ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The flagship SUV from the Korean auto giant is third on the list of most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof option. Kia introduced the feature when it launched the Seltos facelift in July last year. The SUV is priced between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹20.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the variants with panoramic sunroof starts from ₹14.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai's flagship SUV, which rivals the likes of Seltos among others in the compact SUV segment, was introduced with the panoramic sunroof feature in its previous version back in 2020. The latest iteration, launched earlier this year, offers the feature from as less as ₹15.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

India's largest carmaker stayed off from adding fancy features like sunroof to their models until very recently. Grand Vitara is the first Maruti car to get panoramic sunroof when the SUV was launched in 2022. Priced from ₹10.87 lakh to ₹19.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the Grand Vitara has been jointly developed by Maruti and Toyota. The variant with panoramic sunroof starts from ₹15.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, the technical cousin to Maruti Grand Vitara, also offer panoramic sunroof. Though similar model from different brands, the HyRyder is priced slightly more than its Maruti sibling. Hence, the price of variants with panoramic sunroof starts from ₹17.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The only carmaker which offers panoramic sunroof in more than one model and yet priced under ₹20 lakh is MG Motor. Hector, MG's best-selling car in India, offers the feature for as less as ₹18.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harrier SUV always had panoramic sunroof as one of the features since its debut back in 2019. The carmaker introduced the latest iteration of the SUV which keeps the feature. The price of a Harrier SUV with panoramic sunroof starts from ₹19.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

