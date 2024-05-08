Level 2 ADAS to dual-zone climate control: Mahindra XUV 3XO features explained
In a world of cut-throat competition where the automakers are increasingly focusing on offering tech-laden cars to consumers, modern passenger vehicles are increasingly finding an array of advanced technology-aided features in them. One of the most hyped latest cars to join the Indian passenger vehicle market with this same strategy is the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which comes essentially as a significantly updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV300.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in India as the homegrown automobile giant's entry-level SUV. It sits in one of the most competitive segments of the country's passenger vehicle market, the compact SUV, where the XUV 3XO challenges tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.
Launched at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO undercuts its key rivals by at least ₹50,000 owing to Mahindra's clever pricing strategy. The XUV 3XO comes as Mahindra's key product in the OEM's bid to be among the top two players in the Indian compact SUV market by 2027. The SUV has an aggressive design and a host of class-leading features. However, mechanically, it remains the same as the XUV300.
Here is a quick look at the segment-leading features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.
ADAS is not new in the Indian compact SUVs, as two key models in the category, the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet already offer Level 1 ADAS. However, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has taken the game one notch up by introducing Level 2 ADAS, borrowed from the XUV700. In fact, XUV 3XO offers the first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS suite, which bundles some key safety features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and smart pilot assist.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as the only compact SUV in India to come equipped with dual-zone climate control. Speaking of its competitors, all of its rivals like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Brezza come equipped with single-zone automatic climate control in their respective top-spec variants.
Gone are the days when sunroofs used to be the USP of only luxury cars. Nowadays, even compact mass-market cars come equipped with panoramic sunroofs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the latest model to have that feature. Starting with the AX7 variant, the newly launched compact SUV gets the first-in-segment dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which enhances its premium appeal to consumers. Buyers of the SUV can also opt for a single-pane sunroof starting with the MX2 Pro variant.
The newly introduced Mahindra XUV 3XO comes equipped with an electronic parking brake (EPB), which is another first in the compact SUV feature. The electronic parking brake onboard the XUV 3XO comes with an auto-hold function, which ensures better safety for the SUV and its occupants.