Level 2 ADAS to dual-zone climate control: Mahindra XUV 3XO features explained

In a world of cut-throat competition where the automakers are increasingly focusing on offering tech-laden cars to consumers, modern passenger vehicles are increasingly finding an array of advanced technology-aided features in them. One of the most hyped latest cars to join the Indian passenger vehicle market with this same strategy is the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which comes essentially as a significantly updated iteration of the Mahindra XUV300.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has been launched in India as the homegrown automobile giant's entry-level SUV. It sits in one of the most competitive segments of the country's passenger vehicle market, the compact SUV, where the XUV 3XO challenges tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.

Launched at a starting price of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO undercuts its key rivals by at least ₹50,000 owing to Mahindra's clever pricing strategy. The XUV 3XO comes as Mahindra's key product in the OEM's bid to be among the top two players in the Indian compact SUV market by 2027. The SUV has an aggressive design and a host of class-leading features. However, mechanically, it remains the same as the XUV300.

Here is a quick look at the segment-leading features of the Mahindra XUV 3XO.