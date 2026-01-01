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Q8 e-tronPriceRangeSpecifications
Audi Q8 e-tron Front Left Side
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Audi Q8 e-tron Rear Left View
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Audi Q8 e-tron Front View
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Audi Q8 e-tron 55

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.32 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Q8 e-tron 55

Q8 e-tron 55 Prices

The Q8 e-tron 55, featuring a 114 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 582 Km, is priced at ₹1.32 Crore (ex-showroom).

Q8 e-tron 55 Range

The Q8 e-tron 55 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 582 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q8 e-tron 55 Battery & Range

The Q8 e-tron 55 is powered by a 114 kWh battery pack that allows for 582 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 31 minutes.

Q8 e-tron 55 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Q8 e-tron 55 include the Audi e-tron priced between ₹1.02 Cr - 1.25 Cr and the Audi e-tron Sportback priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.26 Cr.

Q8 e-tron 55 Specs & Features

The Q8 e-tron 55 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Audi Q8 e-tron 55 Price

Q8 e-tron 55

₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,13,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
4,52,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,77,500
EMI@2,83,236/mo
Add to Compare
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Audi Q8 e-tron 55 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
114 kWh
Driving Range
582 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Transmission
Automatic
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Charging Time
31 minutes
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
200 Kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Adaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4915 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm
Height
1646 mm
Kerb Weight
2585 kg
Width
1976 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
528 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black, Metropolis Gray / Black, Okapi Brown / Black, Saiga Beige / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi Q8 e-tron 55 EMI
EMI2,54,912 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,18,59,750
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,18,59,750
Interest Amount
34,34,987
Payable Amount
1,52,94,737

Audi Q8 e-tron other Variants

Q8 e-tron 50

₹1.18 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,73,000
RTO
12,000
Insurance
3,55,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,40,500
EMI@2,54,499/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi Q8 e-tron Alternatives

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron

1.02 - 1.25 Cr
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Q8 e-tronvse-tron
Audi e-tron Sportback

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Q8 e-tronvse-tron Sportback
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.19 - 1.32 Cr
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BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
+2
Q8 e-tronvsiX
Porsche Macan EV

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1.22 - 1.69 Cr
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