|Battery Capacity
|114 Kwh
|Max Speed
|200 Kmph
|Range
|582 Km
|Charging Time
|31 Minutes
Q8 e-tron is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q8 e-tron 55 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.32 Crore. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Cruise Control and specs like: