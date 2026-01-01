The Q8 e-tron 55, featuring a 114 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 582 Km, is priced at ₹1.32 Crore (ex-showroom).
The Q8 e-tron 55 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 582 Km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q8 e-tron 55 is powered by a 114 kWh battery pack that allows for 582 Km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 31 minutes.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Q8 e-tron 55 include the Audi e-tron priced between ₹1.02 Cr - 1.25 Cr and the Audi e-tron Sportback priced between ₹1.2 Cr - 1.26 Cr.
The Q8 e-tron 55 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.