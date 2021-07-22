HT Auto
Audi e-tron Sportback vs Audi Q8 e-tron

e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Q8 e-tron
Audi Q8 e-tron
50
₹1.14 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
200-
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous Motors-
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
484491 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.76 seconds
Battery
95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp 664 Nm335 bhp 664 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Range
359 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph200 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,76,6001,18,90,105
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,66,0001,13,70,000
RTO
54,00054,000
Insurance
3,56,0004,65,605
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,61,7222,55,564
