|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|-
|Top Speed
|200
|-
|Engine Type
|Dual Asynchronous Motors
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Driving Range
|484
|550 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|5.7
|4.9 Sec
|Battery
|95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Lithium ion
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|402 bhp 664 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|-
|Range
|359 km
|-
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|210 Kmph
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|-
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,21,76,600
|₹1,45,85,273
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,17,66,000
|₹1,39,00,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹5,45,773
|Insurance
|₹3,56,000
|₹1,39,000
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,61,722
|₹3,13,494