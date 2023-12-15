Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Audi e-tron Sportback 55

1/2
2/2
1.22 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Audi e-tron Sportback Key Specs
Battery Capacity95 Kwh
Max Speed200 Kmph
Range359 Km
View all e-tron Sportback specs and features

e-tron Sportback 55 Latest Updates

e-tron Sportback is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of e-tron Sportback 55 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.22 Crore. It offers many features like

  • Engine Type: Dual Asynchronous Motors
  • Transmission: Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 660
    • ...Read More

    Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Price

    55
    ₹1.22 Crore*On-Road Price
    95 Kwh
    200 Kmph
    359 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,17,66,000
    RTO
    54,000
    Insurance
    3,56,000
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,21,76,600
    EMI@2,61,723/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Transmission
    Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    200
    Engine Type
    Dual Asynchronous Motors
    Alternate Fuel
    Electric
    Electric Motor
    2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
    Driving Range
    484
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.7
    Battery
    95 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    402 bhp 664 Nm
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Range
    359 km
    Max Speed
    200 kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.1
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    255 / 50 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air Suspension
    Front Suspension
    5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air Suspension
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 50 R20
    Length
    5014
    Wheelbase
    2928
    Kerb Weight
    2595
    Height
    1686
    Width
    1976
    Bootspace
    660
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Optional
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Audi e-tron Sportback 55 EMI
    EMI2,35,550 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,09,58,940
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,09,58,940
    Interest Amount
    31,74,082
    Payable Amount
    1,41,33,022

    Audi e-tron Sportback Alternatives

    BMW iX

    BMW iX xDrive 40

    1.16 Cr Onwards
    Check latest Offers
    e-tron Sport... vs iX
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron 55

    99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    e-tron Sport... vs e-tron
    Jaguar I-Pace

    Jaguar I-Pace HSE

    1.06 - 1.12 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    e-tron Sport... vs I-Pace
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4MATIC

    1.07 Cr
    Check latest Offers
    e-tron Sport... vs EQC

    Popular Audi Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming

    • Audi Q5

      59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi A4

      42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi Q7

      79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi Q3

      44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • Audi A6

      54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    View all  Audi Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    Mercedes-Benz GLE

    96.4 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

    98 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    BMW X4

    BMW X4

    96.2 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    MG G10

    MG G10

    24 - 30 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    Ferrari PurosangueSuv

    3 - 3.35 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Nissan X-Trail

    Nissan X-Trail

    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details