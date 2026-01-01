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Audi e-tron Sportback Front Left Side
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Audi e-tron Sportback Front View
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Audi e-tron Sportback Grille
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Audi e-tron Sportback 55

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.26 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

e-tron Sportback 55

e-tron Sportback 55 Prices

The e-tron Sportback 55, featuring a 95 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 484 km, is priced at ₹1.26 Crore (ex-showroom).

e-tron Sportback 55 Range

The e-tron Sportback 55 delivers a claimed single-charge range of 484 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

e-tron Sportback 55 Colours

The e-tron Sportback 55 is available in 8 colour options: Catalunya Red Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Galaxy Blue Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, Navarra Blue Metallic, Siam Beige Metallic, Typhoon Gray Metallic.

e-tron Sportback 55 Battery & Range

The e-tron Sportback 55 is powered by a 95 kWh battery pack that allows for 484 km of claimed range per charge.

e-tron Sportback 55 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the e-tron Sportback 55 include the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron priced between ₹1.19 Cr - 1.32 Cr and the Audi Q8 e-tron priced between ₹1.15 Cr - 1.27 Cr.

e-tron Sportback 55 Specs & Features

The e-tron Sportback 55 has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Keyless Start/ Button Start.

Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Price

e-tron Sportback 55

₹1.26 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,24,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
4,90,825
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,25,69,325
EMI@2,70,164/mo
Add to Compare
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Audi e-tron Sportback 55 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous Motors
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
95 kWh
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
484 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Speed
200 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air Suspension
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5014 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm
Height
1686 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg
Width
1976 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
615 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
No
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Aluminium
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi e-tron Sportback 55 EMI
EMI2,43,147 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,13,12,392
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,13,12,392
Interest Amount
32,76,454
Payable Amount
1,45,88,846

Audi e-tron Sportback other Variants

e-tron Sportback 55 Technology

₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,26,24,000
RTO
54,000
Insurance
5,13,962
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,92,462
EMI@2,83,557/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Audi e-tron Sportback Alternatives

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1.22 - 1.69 Cr
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