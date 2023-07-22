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Audi e-tron Sportback vs Lexus RX

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and Lexus RX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs RX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron sportback Rx
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 99.99 Lakhs
Range484 km/charge-
Battery Capacity95 kWh259.2 Volt
Charging Time--

Filters
e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RX
Lexus RX
350h Luxury
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous Motors2.5L A25A-FXS
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Capacity
95 kWhNickel Metal Hydride, 259.2 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
Driving Range
484 km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm179 bhp, 270 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
200 kmph200 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20235 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionCoil Springs, Gas-filled shock absorbers, Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionMacPherson Strut / Multi-link Type
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20235 / 50 R21
Length
5014 mm4890 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm2850 mm
Height
1686 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg1965 kg
Width
1976 mm1920 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
615 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not ApplicableDynamic
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
AluminiumIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
88
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+21
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch14 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalNo
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeSolis White, Dark Sepia, Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,69,3251,14,70,438
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,24,00099,99,000
RTO
54,00010,53,900
Insurance
4,90,8254,17,038
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,70,1632,46,544

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