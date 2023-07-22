In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and Lexus RX, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs RX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-tron sportback
|Rx
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|₹ 99.99 Lakhs
|Range
|484 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|95 kWh
|259.2 Volt
|Charging Time
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