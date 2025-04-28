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Audi e-tron Sportback vs BMW X7

In 2026, when choosing between the Audi e-tron Sportback and BMW X7, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55, BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition. e-tron Sportback gets a battery pack of up to 95 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron Sportback vs X7 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-tron sportback X7
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 1.2 Cr₹ 1.26 Cr
Range484 km/charge937 km/charge
Battery Capacity95 kWh-
Charging Time--

Filters
e-tron Sportback
Audi e-tron Sportback
55
₹1.20 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
X7
BMW X7
Signature Edition
₹1.26 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi e-tron Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Ac Controls
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Dual Asynchronous Motors-
Others
Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Battery Capacity
95 kWh-
Electric Motor
2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
484 km937 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.7 seconds5.8 seconds
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Motor Performance
402 bhp, 664 Nm12 bhp, 200 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
6.1 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 50 R20285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionFive-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Front Suspension
5-link Axle, Tubular Anti-roll Bar, Air SuspensionDouble-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Rear Tyres
255 / 50 R20285 / 45 R21
Length
5014 mm5181 mm
Wheelbase
2928 mm3105 mm
Height
1686 mm1835 mm
Kerb Weight
2595 kg-
Width
1976 mm2000 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
615 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person6 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four ZoneYes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Not Applicable-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
OptionalYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront, Second & Third
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
8Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch14.9 inch
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
OptionalNo
High-beam Assist
OptionalYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
OptionalNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Black, Okapi Brown and Mother of Pearl BeigeTartufo with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Black with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Ivory White with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,69,3251,44,10,299
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,24,0001,25,81,081
RTO
54,00013,12,108
Insurance
4,90,8255,16,610
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,70,1633,09,733

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