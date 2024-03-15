X7 is a 6 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X7 xDrive40i M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission X7 is a 6 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X7 xDrive40i M Sport (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive40i M Sport is 83 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: Max Torque: 520 Nm @ 1850 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 83 litres BootSpace: 300 litres Mileage of xDrive40i M Sport is 11.29 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less