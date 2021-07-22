|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Transmission
|Automatic - Not Applicable Gears
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Top Speed
|190
|-
|Engine Type
|Dual Asynchronous Motors
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Electric
|-
|Electric Motor
|2 3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
|Driving Range
|379
|937 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|6.8
|5.8 seconds
|Battery
|71 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Motor Performance
|308 bhp 540 Nm
|12 bhp 200 Nm
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|379 km
|-
|Max Speed
|245 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - All
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,51,600
|₹1,32,36,349
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹99,99,000
|₹1,15,50,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹12,09,000
|Insurance
|₹2,98,000
|₹4,76,849
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,22,496
|₹2,84,500