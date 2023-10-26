Saved Articles

BMW X7 vs Land Rover Defender

In 2024 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

X7
BMW X7
xDrive40i M Sport
₹1.22 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 SE 2.0 Petrol
₹93.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
520 Nm @ 1850 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.29 kmpl9.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5200 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
937 Km828 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8 seconds7.4 seconds
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm-
Engine
2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,36,3491,05,90,805
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,50,00093,55,000
RTO
12,09,0009,56,000
Insurance
4,76,8492,79,305
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,84,5002,27,637

    Latest News

    Land Rover has confirmed that it will start producing electric version of its flagship SUV Defender. The British carmaker will not use its UK facility for Defender EV. It will be manufactured in Slovakia. (HT Auto/Anik Biswas)
    Land Rover Defender electric SUV confirmed, to be built in Slovakia
    26 Oct 2023
    German auto giant BMW has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles in India from January.
    After Audi, BMW also announces price hike on its luxury cars in India. Check how much they will cost from January
    11 Dec 2023
    Audi Q9 super-sized SUV would come in both internal combustion engine and all-electric avatars and upon launch, it will replace the Q8 as the brand's flagship SUV.
    Audi Q9 flagship SUV in pipeline; will rival Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, Lexus LX
    10 Jan 2024
    Mercedes-Benz has launched the GLS facelift in India at a price range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.32 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.37 crore (ex-showroom), revising its rivalry with competitors like Audi Q8 and BMW X7.
    Mercedes Benz GLS vs BMW X7 vs Audi Q8: Price and specification comparison
    9 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Top five upcoming cars in India
    Buckle up: Top five upcoming cars in India
    15 Nov 2019
    Land Rover has unveiled a V8 version of the new Defender SUV.
    Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
    26 Feb 2021
    Land Rover had launched the facelift version of the Range Rover Velar SUV in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Range Rover Velar SUV review: Luxury powerhouse for the elite
    8 Nov 2023
    The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
    This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
    5 Jan 2023
    BMW has taken the covers off the new X7 three-row SUV with host of updates and new engine options.
    2023 BMW X7 SUV breaks cover: First Look
    13 Apr 2022
