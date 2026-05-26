In 2026, when choosing between the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Vellfire, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR, Toyota Vellfire Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hi. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Defender vs Vellfire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Defender
|Vellfire
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 1.2 Cr
|Range
|-
|1157 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
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