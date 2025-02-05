MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in

The Indian automotive market has seen a very peculiar change lately. While the mass market segment was and is still being dominated by SUVs, the premium segment has seen a growing interest in the MPV segment. In fact almost every other celebrity in the country is now riding a premium MPV. The current set of Premium MPVs include the Toyota Vellfire , Lexus LM and the Kia Carnival . The Toyota and the Kia MPVs are currently the most popular ones.

The MG M9 electric MPV is the latest entrant into the premium MPV segement. The Segement is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vel

While the Toyota Vellfire saw an update in 2023, the Kia Carnival got updated in 2024. Meanwhile, MG M9 electric MPV, which is the first premium MPV from the carmaker in India is expected to launch soon. Here’s a quick look at how these premium MPVs compare against each other on the basis of their price and features.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 580 km 580 km ₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Carnival 2151 cc 2151 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 63.90 Lakhs Compare Toyota Vellfire 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.22 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG G10 Diesel Diesel ₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sportage 1999 cc 1999 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Kia Sorento 3298.0 cc 3298.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Price

The last gen Kia Carnival was available in India in two trim levels with the prices of the top spec being ₹33 lakh. Now with the new gen, Kia is offering the Carnival in only single trim - the Limousine Plus. The 2024 Kia Carnival Limousine Plus is priced at ₹63.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This makes the new model almost double the price of what it was earlier.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV is available in two trim levels - Hi Grade and VIP Grade. The Hi Grade variant is priced at ₹1.22 crore whereas the price for the higher-spec VIP Grade – Executive Lounge variant goes up to ₹1.33 crore (both prices are ex-showroom).

Also Read : MG M9 EV unveiled, is first all-electric limousine in India

The MG M9 electric MPV meanwhile will be the first model by the carmaker to be retailed through the MG Select dealership. The MG Select dealership channel is termed as the more premium retail channel by the carmaker. The M9 is expected to be launched in March 2025. The prices of the MG M9 electric MPV is expected to be above the ₹65 lakh mark.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Technology

Being the most expensive out of the three, the Toyota Vellfire gets the more premium cabin. It offers ottoman seats as standard in all variants. The top-of-the-range Executive Lounge variant offers power-sliding ottoman seats, a world first according to the carmaker. The MPV also offers features like multi-operational touch panel, heated leg- and armrests, and massagers. One of the most unique features inside the cabin is the Super-Long Overhead Console. It houses several control buttons on the roof, including functions to open windows and adjust ambient lighting.

The Kia Carnival is equipped with a range of features, including dual 12.3-inch curved displays for both infotainment and the instrument cluster, a three-zone climate control system, a head-up display, and a premium 12-speaker Bose sound system. It also offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with connected car technology.

The standard configuration accommodates seven passengers in a 2+2+3 layout and includes a four-spoke steering wheel, dual electric sunroofs, and second-row captain's seats that provide both heating and ventilation. Additional amenities comprise a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a powered tailgate, and power sliding rear doors, among others.

Also watch: MG M9 luxury electric MPV unveiled for India | Launch soon | Price, bookings, range | Auto Expo 2025

MG claims that the interior of the M9 electric MPV is designed for luxury, featuring ottoman seats in the second row. These seats are equipped with various amenities, including heating, cooling, and massage options. Meanwhile, both the front seats are also equipped with ventilation and electronic adjustment capabilities.

The MG M9 is equipped with several tech features. To begin with, it gets a three-zone climate control that is controlled via a touchscreen panel on the handrail. The same screen can be used to control the massage modes as well. The rear seats also get individual entertainment screens.

The front row offers a minimalist dashboard with two separate screens for infotainment and drive-related information. Climate control and other functions are offered with touch buttons under the infotainment screen. The floating centre console houses two cupholders, a wireless charger as well as under-arm storage.

MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Specs

In terms of powertrain, all the three MPVs make use of different powertrain technologies. The Toyota Vellfire gets a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC engine under the hood, offering maximum power output of 190 bhp and a maximum torque of 240 Nm. The engine is coupled with an electric motor and hybrid battery, ensuring low emissions.

The Kia Carnival meanwhile gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that puts out 191 bhp of max power and 441 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : 2024 Kia Carnival surpasses 400 sales mark since October. Check details

The MG M9 features a 90 kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. MG says the battery can be fully recharged from 5 per cent in 8.5 hours using an 11 kW charger. It also supports DC fast charging through which it can recharge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. The electric motor on duty is capable of producing 241 bhp of power while the torque output peaks out at 350 Nm. The top speed of the M9 is 180 kmph

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: