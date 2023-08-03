2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced the launch of the updated Vellfire luxury MPV in the country, priced at ₹1.20 crore for the Hi Grade variant whereas the price for the higher-spec VIP Grade – Executive Lounge variant goes up to ₹1.30 crore (both prices are ex-showroom). Bookings have been initiated whereas customer deliveries of the model are expected to begin from November.

Toyota Vellfire engine highlights:

The model is based on the brand's TNGA platform that comes with advanced suspension system for better rideability. The self-charging strong hybrid electric model is touted to be capable of running 40% of distance and 60% of time on zero emission mode. The company claims that it offers a mileage of 19.28 kmpl.

The strong hybrid model gets a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder DOHC engine under the hood, offering maximum power output of 142 kW and a maximum torque of 240 Nm. The engine is coupled with electric motor and hybrid battery, ensuring low emissions.

Toyota Vellfire exterior highlights:

The vehicle commands a bold persona with reverse slant motif for the emblem, which stretches from front to back. There are sharp dynamic character lines on the sides of the vehicle, representing strength and stability. It is offered in three exterior color options – Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black and Precious Metal.

Toyota Vellfire interior highlights:

The luxury MPV has been designed in a way that it has become more roomy with increased seat spacing. Spacing between front and second-row seats has been increased by modifications of the driving position. Side quarter trim on the third row of seats and the backdoor trim have been sculpted to be thinner.

There is a super long overhead console inside that has been fixed at the heart of the ceiling. It houses a number of controls for convenience of passengers. There is a 14-inch infotainment system with 15 JBL Speakers, Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility. The Executive lounge offers 14-inch rear seat entertainment.

The model features pull-down side sun blinds with independently operable moonroof shades, enabling customers to block excess sunlight. Second row seats now come equipped with a massage function as well as a detachable power control device for customizing comfort with pre-set modes.

There are three interior colour options available on the Vellfire - Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige and Black.

Toyota Vellfire connected features:

The model now comes with more than 60 connected features like remote door lock/unlock, air conditioning, emergency services, vehicle diagnostics, driver monitoring alerts, among others.

Toyota Vellfire safety features:

The model offers an array of safety features with the Toyota Safety Sense or advanced driver assistance system at its core. Safety features include pre-collision safety, adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist, adaptive high beam LED headlamps and blind spot monitor, among others.

