Jaguar Land Rover cars to be build at Tata Motor's new Tamil Nadu plant: Reports

Tata Motors is reportedly planning to build a $1 billion plant in Tamil Nadu, where it will manufacture luxury cars under the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) brand, a report by Reuters stated. The company had earlier announced its plans to invest in a new plant in March, but specific details regarding the models to be manufactured remain unclear.

Tata Motors and JLR's collaboration expands beyond the manufacturing plant. They had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. This platform will be used for Tata's upcoming born-electric vehicles, with the first model expected to debut by late 2024.

JLR's EMA platform, announced in 2021, will underpin the next-generation Velar, Evoque, and Discovery Sport. The company stated that it is designed to accommodate advanced driver assistance systems, extensive cloud connectivity, and communication with other cars and infrastructure. The platform is engineered around the battery, with provisions for Software Over The Air (SOTA), Level 2+ autonomy, and ultrafast charging technologies.

Interestingly, JLR is also reportedly considering partnerships with Chery, a leading Chinese automaker recognized for its proficiency in electric vehicle (EV) platforms. The report suggested that Jaguar is poised to be the first brand to adopt Exeed’s battery-electric platform. There is speculation that the debut of Jaguar's initial model based on this platform could occur in the latter half of 2024.

JLR's Performance in India

In FY24, JLR reported an impressive 81 per cent increase in retail sales in India, reaching 4,436 units. This growth represents one of the best performances in the Indian market since the company's launch in 2009 and its highest in the last five years. Sales of SUVs, including the Range Rover and Defender, saw significant year-on-year increases, as did the newly launched 2024 model year of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque.

