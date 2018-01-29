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Maserati Levante Front Left Side
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Maserati Levante Front View
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Maserati Levante Headlight
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Maserati Levante Left Side View
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Maserati Levante Rear Left View
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Maserati Levante Rear View
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Maserati Levante Diesel

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.87 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Maserati Levante Key Specs
Engine2987 cc
Mileage12.66 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Levante specs and features

Levante Diesel

Levante Diesel Prices

The Levante Diesel, equipped with a Turbodiesel V6 60° and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.87 Crore (ex-showroom).

Levante Diesel Mileage

All variants of the Levante deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.66 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Levante Diesel Engine and Transmission

The Levante Diesel is powered by a 2987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 271 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.

Levante Diesel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Levante's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.07 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz EQE priced ₹1.41 Cr.

Levante Diesel Specs & Features

The Levante Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.

Maserati Levante Diesel Price

Levante Diesel

₹1.87 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,50,96,610
RTO
30,16,302
Insurance
6,11,384
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Delhi)
1,87,24,796
EMI@4,02,469/mo
Add to Compare
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Maserati Levante Diesel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
Turbodiesel V6 60°
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1013
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
600 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.66
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
271 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.85
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
45 / 265 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
40 / 295 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5005
Wheelbase
3004
Kerb Weight
2205
Height
1693
Width
1981

Capacity

Bootspace
580
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
80

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Maserati Levante Diesel EMI
EMI3,62,222 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,68,52,316
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,68,52,316
Interest Amount
48,81,004
Payable Amount
2,17,33,320

Maserati Levante Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
+6
LevantevsDefender
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
+2
LevantevsEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
+3
LevantevsEQS SUV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.4 - 2.35 Cr
+10
LevantevsRange Rover Sport
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 Cr
LevantevsMacan EV
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
+2
LevantevsiX

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