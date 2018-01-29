|Engine
|2987 cc
|Mileage
|12.66 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Levante Diesel, equipped with a Turbodiesel V6 60° and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.87 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Levante deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.66 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Levante Diesel is powered by a 2987 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 271 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 600 Nm @ 2000 rpm of torque.
In the Levante's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Defender priced between ₹1.07 Cr - 2.62 Cr or the Mercedes-Benz EQE priced ₹1.41 Cr.
The Levante Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box , Rear Reading Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Cruise Control and Heater.