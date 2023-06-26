HT Auto
BMW X7 Specifications

BMW X7 is a 6 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,22,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2993.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
1.22 - 1.25 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW X7 Specs

The X7 measures 5,181 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,105 mm. The ground clearance of X7 is 221 mm. A six-seat model, BMW X7 sits in the SUV segment

BMW X7 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
xDrive40d M Sport
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.31 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 4400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1145 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Length
5181 mm
Ground Clearance
221 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Kerb Weight
2565 kg
Height
1835 mm
Width
2000 mm
Bootspace
300 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Tartufo with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Black with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets

BMW X7 News

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam has added a new BMW X7 luxury SUV to her collection.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam adds BMW X7 luxury SUV to her garage

26 Jun 2023
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam adds BMW X7 luxury SUV to her garage
26 Jun 2023
The front fascia of the 2023 BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.

BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore

17 Jan 2023
BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore
17 Jan 2023
The BMW X7 has received a major change in form of split headlamps, revised darkened kidney grille with cascade lighting and an updated bumper.
BMW India to end 2022 in style, launching X7 facelift and M340i xDrive tomorrow
9 Dec 2022
The BMW XM gets a petrol-hybrid powertrain that packs 644 bhp and a whopping 800 Nm of peak torque
2023 BMW XM Hybrid SUV, X7 & M 340i facelifts launch on December 10
22 Nov 2022
BMW will bring only in 10 units of the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of X7.&nbsp;
BMW launches X7 40i M Sport ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ at 1.2 Crore
25 Aug 2022
View all
 

BMW X7 Variants & Price List

BMW X7 price starts at ₹ 1.22 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.25 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW X7 comes in 2 variants. BMW X7 top variant price is ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
xDrive40i M Sport
1.22 Cr*
2998 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
xDrive40d M Sport
1.25 Cr*
2993 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

