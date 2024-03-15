Saved Articles

BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport

1.46 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW X7 Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage14.31 kmpl
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionAutomatic
X7 xDrive40d M Sport Latest Updates

X7 is a 6 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X7 xDrive40d M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.46 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres
  • BootSpace: 300 litres
    • Mileage of xDrive40d M Sport is 14.31 kmpl....Read More

    BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport Price

    xDrive40d M Sport
    ₹1.46 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,24,50,000
    RTO
    16,10,250
    Insurance
    5,11,555
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,45,72,305
    EMI@3,13,216/mo
    BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    14.31 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    335 bhp @ 4400 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Driving Range
    1145 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.9 seconds
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Max Motor Performance
    12 bhp 200 Nm
    Engine
    2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    285 / 45 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
    Front Suspension
    Double-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
    Rear Tyres
    285 / 45 R21
    Length
    5181 mm
    Ground Clearance
    221 mm
    Wheelbase
    3105 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2565 kg
    Height
    1835 mm
    Width
    2000 mm
    Bootspace
    300 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    6 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    80 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal & Driver
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    40000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    16
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    14.9 inch
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Tartufo with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Black with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Captain Seats
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets
    BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport EMI
    EMI2,81,894 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,31,15,074
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,31,15,074
    Interest Amount
    37,98,572
    Payable Amount
    1,69,13,646

    BMW X7 other Variants

    xDrive40i M Sport
    ₹1.32 Crore*On-Road Price
    2998 cc
    Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,15,50,000
    RTO
    12,09,000
    Insurance
    4,76,849
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,32,36,349
    EMI@2,84,501/mo
    BMW X7 Alternatives

    Mercedes-Benz GLS

    Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC

    1.05 - 1.09 Cr
    X7 vs GLS

