X7 is a 6 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X7 xDrive40d M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.46 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission X7 is a 6 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of X7 xDrive40d M Sport (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.46 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive40d M Sport is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 80 litres BootSpace: 300 litres Mileage of xDrive40d M Sport is 14.31 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less