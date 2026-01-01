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BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.54 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW X7 Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage14.31 kmpl
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all X7 specs and features

X7 xDrive40d M Sport

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Prices

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.54 Crore (ex-showroom).

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Mileage

All variants of the X7 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Colours

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Mineral White Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Engine and Transmission

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 4400 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X7's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Discovery priced between ₹1.25 Cr - 1.39 Cr or the Kia EV9 priced ₹1.3 Cr.

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Specs & Features

The X7 xDrive40d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.

BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport Price

X7 xDrive40d M Sport

₹1.54 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,70,000
RTO
17,00,250
Insurance
5,39,320
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,54,10,070
EMI@3,31,223/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
14.31 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 4400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
1145 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Max Motor Performance
12 bhp 200 Nm
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle in Lightweight Steel Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle in Aluminium Construction, Air Suspension with Automatic Self-levelling
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5181 mm
Ground Clearance
221 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Kerb Weight
2565 kg
Height
1835 mm
Width
2000 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
300 litres
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
6 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
6 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front, Second & Third
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
Interior Colours
Tartufo with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Black with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect, Ivory White with Fine-wood Black trim with High-gloss Metal Effect
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, seat base angle up / down, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out)
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport EMI
EMI2,98,100 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,38,69,063
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,38,69,063
Interest Amount
40,16,953
Payable Amount
1,78,86,016

BMW X7 other Variants

X7 Signature Edition

₹1.44 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,81,081
RTO
13,12,108
Insurance
5,16,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,10,299
EMI@3,09,734/mo
Add to Compare
Close

X7 xDrive40d DPE 7 Seater

₹1.48 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,20,000
RTO
16,25,330
Insurance
2,15,311
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,61,141
EMI@3,17,274/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

X7 xDrive40d M Sport Pro

₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,70,000
RTO
17,12,750
Insurance
5,43,176
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,26,426
EMI@3,33,723/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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