|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|14.31 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport, equipped with Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.54 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X7 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.31 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport is available in 4 colour options: Mineral White Metallic, Tanzanite Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic.
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport is powered by a 2993 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 4400 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1750 rpm of torque.
In the X7's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Land Rover Discovery priced between ₹1.25 Cr - 1.39 Cr or the Kia EV9 priced ₹1.3 Cr.
The X7 xDrive40d M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.