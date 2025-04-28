In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs Levante Comparison