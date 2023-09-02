Watch: Superstar Rajnikanth gets a BMW X7 as a gift from Jailer movie producers

Superstar Rajnikanth’s recent release ‘Jailer’ is a blockbuster and to celebrate the success of the movie, the producers of the film decided to gift the actor the BMW X7 , which is priced from ₹1.24 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. Kalanithi Maran, Head of Sun Pictures, the producers of Jailer, handed over the keys to the superstar at his residence.

What’s noteworthy is that Kalanithi Maran brought two BMWs, the BMW X7 and i7 electric car for Rajnikanth to choose from. The actor opted for the SUV as seen in the video below. Finished in black, the X7 is BMW’s flagship SUV on sale and competes against the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Range Rover, and the like.

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

The BMW X7 was recently updated with the facelifted version sporting the split-LED headlamp set-up with a larger kidney grille, 21-inch alloy wheels and chrome garnish on the exterior. The cabin has been updated to pack more tech than before. This includes a new 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive8 UI, a new selector lever, a sharper design for the air vents, 15-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated seats, updated ADAS tech, four-zone climate control and more.

The X7 is offered with 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options, both of which are paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The petrol motor develops 375 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel churns out 335 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The X7 is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds on petrol, while the diesel is slower only by 0.1 seconds. Furthermore, the BMW X7 also comes with an adaptive air suspension, electronically controlled dampers, launch control, integrated brake system, cruise control and more.

Rajnikanth had the option to choose between the BMW X7 ( ₹ 1.24 crore) or the BMW i7 ( ₹ 1.95 crore)

Meanwhile, the BMW i7 is the electric equivalent of the 7 Series, the brand’s flagship sedan, and is priced from ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. Considering the movie has reportedly minted over ₹600 crore since its release, either car would’ve been an apt gift for Rajnikanth, who headlined the film. Apart from the luxury SUV, the producers also handed over a cheque to the actor reportedly for ₹100 crore. On the work front, Rajnikanth will be seen in Lal Salaam next, directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

