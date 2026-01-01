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Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.34 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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34 Offers Available
Audi Q8 Key Specs
Engine2995 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Q8 specs and features

Q8 55 TFSI quattro

Q8 55 TFSI quattro Prices

The Q8 55 TFSI quattro, equipped with a V6 Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹1.34 Crore (ex-showroom).

Q8 55 TFSI quattro Mileage

All variants of the Q8 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Q8 55 TFSI quattro Colours

The Q8 55 TFSI quattro is available in 7 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Samurai Gray Metallic, Waitomo Blue Metallic, Sakhir Gold Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Satellite Silver Metallic, Tamarind Brown Metallic.

Q8 55 TFSI quattro Engine and Transmission

The Q8 55 TFSI quattro is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm of torque.

Q8 55 TFSI quattro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Q8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr or the BMW X4 priced ₹96.2 Lakhs.

Q8 55 TFSI quattro Specs & Features

The Q8 55 TFSI quattro has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Heads Up Display (HUD).

Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Price

Q8 55 TFSI quattro

₹1.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,00,000
RTO
12,24,000
Insurance
4,82,633
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,34,07,133
EMI@2,88,172/mo
Add to Compare
34 offers Available
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Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
V6 Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21

Capacity

Bootspace
1755 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4995 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm
Height
1705 mm
Width
1995 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
All
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro EMI
EMI2,59,354 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,20,66,419
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,20,66,419
Interest Amount
34,94,845
Payable Amount
1,55,61,264

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