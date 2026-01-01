|Engine
|2995 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Q8 55 TFSI quattro, equipped with a V6 Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹1.34 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Q8 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Q8 55 TFSI quattro is available in 7 colour options: Mythos Black Metallic, Samurai Gray Metallic, Waitomo Blue Metallic, Sakhir Gold Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Satellite Silver Metallic, Tamarind Brown Metallic.
The Q8 55 TFSI quattro is powered by a 2995 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm of torque.
In the Q8's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr or the BMW X4 priced ₹96.2 Lakhs.
The Q8 55 TFSI quattro has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Heads Up Display (HUD).