Audi Q8 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi Q8 comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Q8 measures 4,986 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. A five-seat model, Audi Q8 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Audi Q8 price starts at ₹ 98.98 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.36 Cr (Ex-showroom). Audi Q8 comes in 2 variants. Audi Q8 top variant price is ₹ 1.34 Cr.
₹98.98 Lakhs*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹1.34 Cr*
2995 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price