Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition revealed ahead of 2024 Dakar Rally

Audi has been participating in the Dakar Rally since 2022 and the German auto giant is all set to enter the world’s most challenging rally this year as well. With the 2024 Dakar Rally just days away from kick-starting in Saudi Arabia, Audi has revealed the new Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition bringing some butch styling and rugged elements to the electric SUV. While the Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is no match for the RS Q e-tron Dakar racer competing in the upcoming championship, the former borrows several elements of its rally namesake.

The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is based on the twin-motor 55 variant that packs 300 kW (402 bhp) in the boost mode. In the standard guise, the electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds, which drops by 0.1 seconds with the off-road spec tyres. The Dakar Edition brings several off-road exploits to the Q8 e-tron including General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres that are offered as an addition over the standard road-biased rubber.

The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition's ground clearance is higher by 206 mm, while the Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres are available as extras along with the road-biased rubber

However, the dirt tyres do drop the range from the battery by a bit with the Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition able to go 487 km on a single charge, as opposed to 531 km on the standard version. Nevertheless, the chunkier rubber brings 31 mm of extra ground clearance at 206 mm, as well as improved 20-degree approach, 26-degree departure and 19-degree breakover angles. The water wading depth though remains at a modest 300 mm.

There are other updates too like the wider track and the roof rack as standard, as well as the optional graphics package limited to only 99 cars. The Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be available in Germany from the first quarter of 2024 and prices start at around 120,000 Euros (approx. ₹1.09 crore). There’s no word on the Q8 e-tron Dakar making its way to the Indian market. That said, we did get the facelifted model last year arriving in both SUV and Sportback body styles. The updated Q8 e-tron range starts from ₹1.15 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

