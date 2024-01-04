HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Audi Q8 E Tron Dakar Edition Revealed Ahead Of 2024 Dakar Rally

Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition revealed ahead of 2024 Dakar Rally

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2024, 21:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
While the Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is no match for the RS Q e-tron Dakar racer competing in the upcoming championship, the former borrows several eleme
...
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition
The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be limited to 99 units and will go on sale in Germany first
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition
The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be limited to 99 units and will go on sale in Germany first

Audi has been participating in the Dakar Rally since 2022 and the German auto giant is all set to enter the world’s most challenging rally this year as well. With the 2024 Dakar Rally just days away from kick-starting in Saudi Arabia, Audi has revealed the new Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition bringing some butch styling and rugged elements to the electric SUV. While the Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is no match for the RS Q e-tron Dakar racer competing in the upcoming championship, the former borrows several elements of its rally namesake.

The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition is based on the twin-motor 55 variant that packs 300 kW (402 bhp) in the boost mode. In the standard guise, the electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds, which drops by 0.1 seconds with the off-road spec tyres. The Dakar Edition brings several off-road exploits to the Q8 e-tron including General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres that are offered as an addition over the standard road-biased rubber.

Also Read : Audi Q8 updated with new features and aggressive design. Check details

Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition
The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition's ground clearance is higher by 206 mm, while the Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres are available as extras along with the road-biased rubber
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition
The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition's ground clearance is higher by 206 mm, while the Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres are available as extras along with the road-biased rubber

However, the dirt tyres do drop the range from the battery by a bit with the Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition able to go 487 km on a single charge, as opposed to 531 km on the standard version. Nevertheless, the chunkier rubber brings 31 mm of extra ground clearance at 206 mm, as well as improved 20-degree approach, 26-degree departure and 19-degree breakover angles. The water wading depth though remains at a modest 300 mm.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q8 E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 e-tron
114 kWh 200 Kmph 582 Km
₹ 1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Audi Q8 Sportback E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
114 kWh 200 Kmph 600 Km
₹ 1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
4999 cc Multiple Automatic
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
2998.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
76.6 kWh 200 kmph 425 km
₹ 1.16 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
3996.0 Multiple Automatic
₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr
Compare
View Offers

There are other updates too like the wider track and the roof rack as standard, as well as the optional graphics package limited to only 99 cars. The Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition will be available in Germany from the first quarter of 2024 and prices start at around 120,000 Euros (approx. 1.09 crore). There’s no word on the Q8 e-tron Dakar making its way to the Indian market. That said, we did get the facelifted model last year arriving in both SUV and Sportback body styles. The updated Q8 e-tron range starts from 1.15 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

First Published Date: 04 Jan 2024, 21:50 PM IST
TAGS: go e-tron Audi Q8 etron 2024 Audi Q8 etron Dakar Rally 2024 Dakar Rally Audi India Audi cars Audi etron

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.