Audi Q8 updated with new features and aggressive design. Check details

Audi has updated the Q8 with cosmetic changes and feature additions. The Q8 is the flagship SUV coupe from Audi. The manufacturer has also upgraded the engine on the SQ8 which is a performance version of the SUV. In the global market, the new updated Q8 will go on sale in September. It is expected that Audi will update the Q8 in India in the coming months.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 11:19 AM
Audi Q8
Audi Q8 now comes with an updated exterior.
Audi Q8
Audi Q8 now comes with an updated exterior.

The octagonal grille now features vertical inlays, they are arranged in a teardrop shape in the base exterior and designed in the shape of an L in the S-line exterior package and the SQ8 TFSI. This has been done so that people can recognize the Q8 as Audi's flagship model.

Audi has reduced decorative elements for a more clean design. To distinguish the base version, S line exterior package, and S model at first glance, the front bumper area, door attachment trim, and diffuser in the base model come in contrasting colours. All Audi Q8 units have an exhaust system with premium quality and new tailpipes. Aligned even more closely with the SQ8, the S-line exterior package stands out with its side air intake in the front bumper.

The headlamps now feature HD Matrix LED technology with an additional laser light as well as digital LED Daytime Running Lights. Apart from this, the rear tail lamps are now OLED and they are connected via a light bar. Apart from this, the logo is also new and is now taken from the Q8 e-tron.

Audi Q8
A look at the rear of the Audi Q8
Audi Q8
A look at the rear of the Audi Q8

The SQ8 now comes with a redesigned spoiler in the front and a new diffuser at the rear. The larger air intakes feature honeycomb grilles and the exterior mirrors are now finished in a sporty aluminium look. The Black and Black plus optics packages can also be ordered for the SQ8.

Also Read : Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black

The SQ8 now gets a 4.0-litre TFSI V8 engine that produces 500 bhp of max power and 770 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and Audi's Quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. Audi is claiming a 0-100 kmph of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 11:19 AM IST

