Q8 is a 5 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Q8 Celebration (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Celebration is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged FSI V6 Max Torque: 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 85 BootSpace: 605 Mileage of Celebration is 9.8 kmpl.