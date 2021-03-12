Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 1.13 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 1.13 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol is 90 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0L Turbocharged I4 Max Torque: 400 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 litres BootSpace: 857 litres Mileage of 110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol is 9.2 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less