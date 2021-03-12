Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 130 X 3.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 1.61 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 130 X 3.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 1.61 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 130 X 3.0 Petrol is 90 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 litres BootSpace: 290 litres Mileage of 130 X 3.0 Petrol is 8.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less