Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 1.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 1.55 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol is 90 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 litres BootSpace: 160 litres Mileage of 110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol is 8.7 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less