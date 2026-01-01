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Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.37 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mercedes-Benz GLE Key Specs
Engine2999 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
View all GLE specs and features

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Prices

The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB, equipped with a OM656 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.37 Crore (ex-showroom).

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Mileage

All variants of the GLE offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Colours

The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB is available in 5 colour options: Selenite Grey Metallic, Polar White, High-tech Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Engine and Transmission

The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 362 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1350-2800 rpm of torque.

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the GLE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Specs & Features

The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Price

GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB

₹1.37 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,16,70,000
RTO
15,12,750
Insurance
4,81,476
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,36,64,726
EMI@2,93,708/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1350-2800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
362 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 50 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
275 / 50 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4924 mm
Ground Clearance
215 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm
Kerb Weight
2430 kg
Height
1795 mm
Width
2157 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
630 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Intelligent
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
LCD Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Artificial Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Macchiato Beige / Black, Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB EMI
EMI2,64,337 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,22,98,253
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,22,98,253
Interest Amount
35,61,992
Payable Amount
1,58,60,245

Mercedes-Benz GLE other Variants

GLE 300d AMG Line

₹1.16 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,00,000
RTO
12,91,500
Insurance
4,13,221
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,05,221
EMI@2,49,441/mo
Add to Compare
66 offers Available
Close

GLE 450 4MATIC LWB

₹1.28 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,60,000
RTO
11,70,000
Insurance
4,61,809
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,27,92,309
EMI@2,74,957/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz GLE Alternatives

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