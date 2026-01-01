|Engine
|2999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB, equipped with a OM656 Turbocharged I6 and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹1.37 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the GLE offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB is available in 5 colour options: Selenite Grey Metallic, Polar White, High-tech Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.
The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB is powered by a 2999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 362 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1350-2800 rpm of torque.
In the GLE's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW X5 priced between ₹95.4 Lakhs - 1.11 Cr or the Audi Q8 priced ₹1.17 Cr.
The GLE 450d 4MATIC LWB has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.