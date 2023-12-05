Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|1950 cc
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Automatic
GLE is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLE 300d 4MATIC LWB (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.13 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 300d 4MATIC LWB is 93 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
