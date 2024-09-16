|Engine
|2993 cc
|Mileage
|12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
X5 is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of X5 xDrive30d xLine in Delhi is Rs. 1.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of xDrive30d xLine is 80 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like:
