Audi Q7 vs BMW X5

Q7
Audi Q7
55 TFSI Premium Plus
₹79.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X5
BMW X5
xDrive30d SportX
₹75.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
250 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds6.5
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
3.0 TFSI V6 + 48V Mild-Hybrid SystemB57 Turbocharged I6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200 rpm262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm620 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
11.21 kmpl13.38
Driving Range
953 Km1070.4
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Battery
Lithium Ion,Battery Placed In Boot-
Electric Motor
1 Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
32
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,72,31488,16,641
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99,00076,50,000
RTO
8,32,9009,62,580
Insurance
3,39,9142,03,561
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,97,1481,89,504
Expert Reviews
Delhi
On Bmw X5:-Pay Just Rs. 99,999 Month And Nothing E...
Applicable on x5xdrive30dsportx variant
Expiring on 1 May
