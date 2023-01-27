Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
Audi has unveiled its fourth concept electric vehicle called the Activesphere. The futuristic crossover offers off-road capability and can turn into a pickup in seconds. But the biggest surprise is inside the car where the occupants can delve into a virtual reality without any need of giant screens or buttons. Here is a quick look.
Similar ProductsFind more Cars
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Audi Rs7 Sportback
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹1.94 - 1.97 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Bmw X5 M
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.29 kmpl
₹1.95 - 2.03 Cr***Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 18:26 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shop Now