Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works

Audi has unveiled its fourth concept electric vehicle called the Activesphere. The futuristic crossover offers off-road capability and can turn into a pickup in seconds. But the biggest surprise is inside the car where the occupants can delve into a virtual reality without any need of giant screens or buttons. Here is a quick look.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

Follow us on: