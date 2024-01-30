HT Auto
Audi Q7 facelift breaks cover, dons new fascia and customizable laser headlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jan 2024, 15:58 PM
  • The upcoming Audi Q7 facelift comes with some subtle yet significant design and feature updates.
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
Audi has unveiled the updated Q7 SUV ahead of its market launch in the first quarter of 2024. The German luxury car brand has been testing the prototypes of the Audi Q7 facelift over the last several months and now the updated model has been unveiled in Europe. The facelifted iteration of the Q7 SUV will go on sale in the European market by March 2024 and it will be gradually introduced to other global markets.

The Audi Q7 facelift comes with a significantly updated front profile, customisable laser headlamps, more exterior colours and more technology-aided features compared to the current model. Rather than introducing a new generation of the SUV, Audi has given the Q7's second-generation avatar a second facelift, which comes as a major one.

Audi Q7 facelift: What are the changes

The SUV features an updated single-frame grille, which is large as ever, brandishing a thick surround with an octagon-themed pattern within. The lower front fascia comes with redesigned vertical corner vents. A significant update is the Matrix HD LED headlamps that look the same as the outgoing model but come with laser lights and can be customised. Audi claims this feature is the first for the Q7. This lighting technology claims to offer expanded vision at higher speeds with increased high beam range. The LED daytime running lights of the SUV too come with a customisable feature, offering the drivers four lighting signatures, which are applicable for the LED taillights as well.

The base variant of the Audi Q7 facelift now comes with 19-inch wheels, aluminium roof rails, a rear-view camera with parking assist plus as well as contrast stitching. Optionally, it gets nine decorative inlays for the greenhouse panel. The SUV now comes in three new exterior colour options, which are Ascari Blue, Sakhir Gold, and Chili Red. It also gets 20 to 22-inch wheel options.

The SUV gets a wide range of new tech-driven features. These include new driver-assist features including various warning displays for the virtual cockpit, such as changing lanes and distance warnings, among others.

On the powertrain front, the Audi Q7 facelift gets a 3.0-litre diesel engine available in two different states of tune. There is a V6 and a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 motor for the SQ7, which promises to reach 0-96 kmph in 4.1 seconds. Expect the automaker to bring this car to India sometime later this year or in early 2025.

First Published Date: 30 Jan 2024, 15:58 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Q7

