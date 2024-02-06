Next-gen Audi Q7 to debut in 2026. Here's what to expect

Audi has started developing the third-generation Q7 SUV, which will make its global premiere in 2026, Autocar UK has reported. The new Q7 will reportedly be built on an upgraded version of the MLB architecture which underpins the existing Q7. Revisions will be made to suit new powertrains, such as longer-range plug-in hybrids, allowing it to compete more effectively.

Audi has begun development of the third-generation Q7 SUV, which is expected to make its global debut in 2026. This upcoming Q7 generation will be one

The latest iteration of the smaller MQB platform, which underlies a slew of Volkswagen Group vehicles, can now house a 19.7 kWh battery, providing an electric-only range of up to 100 kilometres in the PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) versions of the new Volkswagen Passat sedan and the latest Tiguan. The greater floorspace in the MLB platform means it will almost certainly be able to house this battery or even a larger pack, increasing the Q7 PHEV's EV range beyond the current 42 km.

The new Q7 will be one of Audi's last combustion-engine automobiles, as the German company plans to introduce electric variants only in 2026. Official specifics on the future Q7's powertrain lineup remain unknown, despite Audi's previous statement that its final generation of ICE vehicles will be powered by a whole new family of engines.

The new Audi Q7 will undoubtedly continue to be available with a variety of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, with a beefed-up SQ7 variation topping the lineup with a modified version of Audi's twin-turbocharged petrol V8.

Next-generation Audi Q7: Details

Speaking of design, the all-new Q7 would incorporate some of the stylistic statements from Q3 and Q5. It would have a fully LED headlight configuration, LED DRLs, an uplifted front fascia, and a big bonnet with the newest octagonal grill. The SUV would also receive a split-cluster LED light treatment in the rear, making it appear bolder and sleeker than before. Customers would also benefit from a straight roofline and improved road appearance.

Inside the cabin, the next-gen Q7 is expected to come inspired by the new Q6 e-tron, which sets the tone for a significant overhaul of Audi's cabin design strategy. The driver display and infotainment system will have a panoramic curving interface, as well as a separate touchscreen for the front passenger and an optional augmented-reality head-up display for real-time navigation guiding projections.

The Q7 will lose its status as Audi's largest SUV when the larger and more luxurious Q9 arrives around the same time, competing with the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. The German automaker has recently revealed the second facelift for the current Q7 to keep it in buyers' minds until the all-new model arrives.

First Published Date: