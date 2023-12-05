Saved Articles

Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB

1.29 Crore
On-Road Price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz GLE Key Specs
Engine: 2925 cc
Mileage: 13.8 kmpl
Fuel Type: Diesel
Transmission: Automatic
GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB Latest Updates

GLE is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB in Delhi is Rs. 1.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 400d

  • Engine Type: OM656 Turbocharged I6
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 93 litres
  • BootSpace: 630 litres
    • Mileage of 400d 4MATIC LWB is 13.8 kmpl....Read More

    Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB Price

    400d 4MATIC LWB
    ₹1.29 Crore On-Road Price
    2925 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,10,00,000
    RTO
    14,29,000
    Insurance
    4,55,639
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,28,85,139
    EMI@2,76,952/mo
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    13.8 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    OM656 Turbocharged I6
    Driving Range
    1291 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.7 seconds
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Engine
    2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    245 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 50 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Suspension
    Independent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 50 R20
    Length
    4924 mm
    Ground Clearance
    215 mm
    Wheelbase
    2995 mm
    Height
    1772 mm
    Width
    2157 mm
    Bootspace
    630 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    93 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Manual Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    LCD Display
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Airbags
    9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Differential Lock
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Artificial Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Interior Colours
    Macchiato Beige / Black, Black
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
    Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB EMI
    EMI2,49,257 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,15,96,625
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,15,96,625
    Interest Amount
    33,58,777
    Payable Amount
    1,49,55,402

    Mercedes-Benz GLE other Variants

    300d 4MATIC LWB
    ₹1.13 Crore On-Road Price
    1950 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    96,40,000
    RTO
    12,59,000
    Insurance
    4,03,194
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,13,02,694
    EMI@2,42,939/mo
    450d 4MATIC LWB
    ₹1.32 Crore On-Road Price
    2989 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    View breakup

    Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

    View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

