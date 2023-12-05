GLE is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB in Delhi is Rs. 1.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 400d GLE is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of GLE 400d 4MATIC LWB in Delhi is Rs. 1.29 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 400d 4MATIC LWB is 93 litres & Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Instantaneous Consumption, Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: OM656 Turbocharged I6 Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1200-3200 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 93 litres BootSpace: 630 litres Mileage of 400d 4MATIC LWB is 13.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less