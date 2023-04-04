Mercedes-Benz GLE Specifications

Mercedes-Benz GLE comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLE measures 4,924 mm in length, 1,947 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. The ground clearance of GLE is 215. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLE sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less