Mercedes-Benz GLE Specifications

Mercedes-Benz GLE comes in one petrol variant and two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The GLE measures 4,924 mm in length, 1,947 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,995 mm. The ground clearance of GLE is 215. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz GLE sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mercedes-Benz GLE price starts at ₹ 77.25 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 97.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz GLE comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz GLE top variant price is ₹ 94.22 Lakhs.
₹77.25 Lakhs*
1950 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹93.07 Lakhs*
2999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹94.22 Lakhs*
2925 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
